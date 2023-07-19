1 person dies following an Allegany County head-on collision

One person died and another person was injured following a head-on collision Tuesday on State Route 21.

ALFRED, N.Y. — One person died and another person was injured following a head-on collision that happened Tuesday on State Route 21 in the Town of Alfred.

Mary N. Dagostino, 62, of Caledonia was declared deceased by the Allegany County coroner.

New York State Police said Dagostino was driving a 2013 Chevrolet north on State Route 21 when it collided, head-on, with a southbound 2017 Chevrolet driven by 29-year-old Adam J. Vanskiver of Wellsville.

Vanskiver was treated at the scene as was taken by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for leg injuries.