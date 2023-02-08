1 person dead after 2 tractor trailers collide in Wyoming County

According to a preliminary investigation, 2 tractor trailers collided "after one failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign," sheriff's deputies said.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — One person is dead after two tractor trailers collided on Wednesday afternoon in Wyoming County.

Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene at State Route 78 and Hermitage Road in the Town of Wethersfield around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, two tractor trailers collided at that intersection "after one failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign," sheriff's deputies said.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of that person is being withheld, pending the family's notification.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available about the crash at the time.