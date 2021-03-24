Person considered suicidal flees into woods off New York State Thruway

State Police say the person had 'self-inflicted knife injuries prior to entering woods,' and a medical flight was requested at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person who was considered suicidal fled into the woods with a knife on Wednesday evening, according to New York State Police.

State Police say the person had "self-inflicted knife injuries prior to entering woods," and a medical flight was requested at the scene. All lanes were blocked for a time on the 90 West between exits 48A and 49, near Clarence, during the incident.

The incident was reported at 5:23 p.m., and the scene was clear at 6:16 p.m., according to NITTEC.

According to 2 On Your Side's traffic updates, the road was backed up some four miles, at one point.