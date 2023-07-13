Person Centered Services celebrating 5 years

🎉 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!! 🎉 Person Centered Services is proud to have coordinated care for more than 17,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2018! July 1, 2023 marks the fifth anniversary of the day when Person Centered Services officially launched. From the very start, we were committed to building a community where all people lead fulfilling lives. As our five-year celebration begins, we look forward to sharing more about the many ways our employees are honoring and reflecting on the impact of our organization. Click here to learn more about the first five years at Person Centered Services: personcenteredservices.com/fiveyears #FiveYears #Anniversary #Celebration #CareCoordination #PersonCenteredServices #People #Integrity #Trust