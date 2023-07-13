x
Person Centered Services celebrating 5 years

Person Centered Services is celebrating 5 years since its launch.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Person Centered Services is excited to celebrate their 5 year of service since establishing the non-profit organization in 2012 and starting care for people in 2018.

Since opened, Person Centered Services is proud to have coordinated care for more than 17,000 people in the Western New York area through connecting people with the resources needed to get care, support, and opportunities to maximize their quality of life.

As their five-year celebration begins, the organization looks forward to sharing more about the many ways their employees are honoring and reflecting on the impact of the organization with the community.

To learn more about their services, and five-year celebration those interested can visit personcenteredservices.com

