Person, cat die in Town of Evans house fire

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — One person and a cat died in a house fire that happened early Friday in the Town of Evans.

Evans police and fire personnel were called to the scene on Bennett Road around 1:25 a.m. Friday. A heavy fire had consumed the two-story structure, which had individual apartments, by the time they had arrived.

The person and the cat were found dead in the home during attempts to put out the fire. The person's identity is being withheld at this time.

The building was heavily damaged and will be demolished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire personnel from Angola, Lake Erie Beach, Highland, North Evans, Brant, Farnham, Eden, Sunset Bay, Scranton and Lake View were also on the scene.