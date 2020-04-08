Perry's Ice Cream inks four-year sponsorship deal with Cleveland Indians

The Akron-based ice cream maker has struck a four-year deal making it the official partner of the Cleveland Indians.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Perry's Ice Cream has inked another major sponsorship as it seeks to drive deeper into the Ohio market.

The Akron-based ice cream maker has struck a four-year deal making it the official partner of the Cleveland Indians.

Of course, mid-summer baseball games are pretty muted right now without fans in the stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Until they can come back, Perry's will be visible to Tribe fans in a "Sweet Taste of Victory" photo after games via the team's social media accounts.

To read more of the deal between Perry’s and the Cleveland Indians, go to Buffalo Business First’s website.