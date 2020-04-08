Perry's Ice Cream inks five-year sponsorship deal with Cleveland Indians

The Akron-based ice cream maker has struck a four-year deal making it the official partner of the Cleveland Indians.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Perry's Ice Cream has inked another major sponsorship as it seeks to drive deeper into the Ohio market.

The Akron-based ice cream maker has struck a four-year deal making it the official partner of the Cleveland Indians.

Of course, mid-summer baseball games are pretty muted right now without fans in the stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Until they can come back, Perry's will be visible to Tribe fans in a "Sweet Taste of Victory" photo after games via the team's social media accounts.