Perry Projects open house to discuss future development plans

The meeting is set for June 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A resident open house is being held Thursday evening so people can learn more about the future of the Perry Projects in Buffalo.

The meeting is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the BMHA administration offices on Perry Street.

The City of Buffalo and developers are encouraging people to take part in community meetings like this one so they can gauge the public's response to the plans to redevelop the site.

The Perry Projects at 448 South Park and 399 Perry Street are currently comprised of 24 buildings and 330 vacant, uninhabitable housing units. The developer plans to build 415 affordable housing units after demolition.

The City of Buffalo has received funding to go forward with plans to demolish and construct new affordable housing at the Perry Projects.

The city is set to receive $4 million through the Restore New York Communities Initiative.