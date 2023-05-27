Perry airport fly-in event shows off hand built aircrafts

The event was held to showcase some of the aircrafts going in and out of the airport, and most of the planes were built and maintained by hand.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — Some folks in Perry on Saturday morning felt the need for speed as they gathered for an airport fly-in event.

The event was held to showcase some of the aircrafts going in and out of the airport, and most of the planes were built and maintained by hand.

Organizer Michael Beasly said he usually brings his family to these events, and that they use their own canard aircraft for family vacations.

He said they built the aircraft together as a family, and it has been all over the US, including the Bahamas. The plane is named the Foxy Lady Mark 5.

People can also sit inside the cockpit of a few planes and try on a helmet for some pictures.

While in there, you also can get a closer look at the plane's navigation systems and controls.

"Many times I'll let people sit in the airplane, try it on for size, put on the headsets, close the canopy, turn on all the radios for them so they can see the navigation systems, and see how comfortable our airplane is," said Kevin Funk, who had a plane on the runway.

The fly in lasted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.