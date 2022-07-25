Permit for New York's largest solar facility approved

This solar facility would bring clean energy to power 125,000 homes once completed.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A permit was issued for a new solar facility in Genesee County.

Governor Kathy Hochul alongside the state office of renewable energy has issued a permit to Hecate Energy Cider Solar LLC.

The permit would allow the company to develop, construct and operate a 500-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Oakfield and Elba.

"Today's announcement is a significant step in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and further cement New York as a national leader in the fight to combat climate change," Governor Hochul said. "This project brings New York closer to not just meeting but exceeding our goal of obtaining 70 of our electricity from renewable resources while creating well-paying green jobs."

Hecate Energy Cider Solar, is the fifth major renewable energy facility since 2020, marking a milestone achievement as the largest solar facility approved to date in New York State.

Once completed, the solar facility will provide enough clean energy to power 125 thousand homes once completed.

"This new permit with Hecate Energy Cider Solar LLC will provide the largest source of solar energy to date, creating more clean energy for the state's power grid and furthering our nation-leading clean energy goals," said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. "Projects like this one will help power New York's future and achieve a cleaner tomorrow for our children."