Performing arts and entertainment venues allowed to reopen today in NY

There will be limits on capacity as well as safety protocols like mandatory face masks in place for now.

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that performing arts and entertainment venues in New York can reopen starting immediately.

The announcement gives more details on what the Gov. had previously talked about in March for outdoor sports venues.

As of right now, capacity is limited to 33 percent. There is also a limit of 100 people at indoor venues, and 200 people at outdoor venues.

However, if all attendees can prove a recent negative test for COVID-19 or are completely vaccinated, those capacities will be increased. That would go to 150 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.