Pepper spray used to break up disturbance at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An off-duty police officer working for Urban Air Adventure Park used pepper spray in an attempt to break up a disturbance Saturday night at the Walden Galleria.

No injuries or arrests were reported during the 15-minute incident, according to Cheektowaga Police.

Shortly after the disturbance began around 8 p.m., the off-duty officer was on the scene. The officer used the pepper spray after "those involved in the disturbance continued their disorderly behavior," Cheektowaga Police said.

More officers soon arrived, and the crowd broke up soon after. No one required treatment for injuries, though an ambulance was called to the scene.

Cheektowaga Police said members of the Peacemakers were at the scene, helping the officers. Outside the building, NFTA Police and the New York State Police provided support.