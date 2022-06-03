"It's just crazy seeing something that was just so lush, just completely flattened," said Jenn O'Neal, owner of PepperHarrow Farm.

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Video shows the devastation left behind by a suspected tornado at PepperHarrow Farm in Madison County, Iowa on Saturday.

Several tornadoes touched down throughout the afternoon and evening across central Iowa, leaving damage from Winterset to Newton.

Iowa officials said a total of seven people -- including two children under the age of 5 -- were killed in the storms. Six of them were killed in Madison County, while the seventh died in a rural area southeast of Chariton.

There were no injuries at PepperHarrow Farm, which is located in Winterset, but the damage was severe, according to a video posted on its Instagram page. According to its website, the 20-acre farm is operated by Adam and Jenn O'Neal.

"We did take a direct hit with this tornado," Adam O'Neal said in the video. "It just happened. We don't -- we're still in shock."

The video goes on to show the damage at the farm. A red barn was apparently blown away, as was a flower cottage. Several trees were seen knocked down.

Power lines were also blown down.

Early Sunday, the farm posted an update on its Facebook page, "We now have parking available at the farm for anyone who wants to come directly out to help us with cleanup efforts."

"These are things we’re not sure if we can source locally. If any of you are coming from DSM tomorrow, please bring one of these items," the farm wrote.

"It's just crazy seeing something that was just so lush, just completely flattened," Jenn O'Neal, owner of PepperHarrow Farm, said Sunday as volunteers helped clean up their land.

The family said it will take them years to rebuild and replant the farm, but they are just thankful for their safety and to be able to sleep in their own beds tonight.

Watch: Cleanup begins at PepperHarrow Farm

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the farm rebuild. More information on how to donate can be found by clicking/tapping here.

The farm has been featured in several magazines, including Country Gardens, Better Homes & Gardens (online) and BHG-Gardening for Health and Cottage Journal, according to the website. They've also been a vendor at the Des Moines Farmers' Market.