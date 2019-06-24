BUFFALO, N.Y. — Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is co-author of the bill that would have decriminalized adult use of recreational marijuana.

Despite support from leadership in the Assembly, State Senator and Governor Andrew Cuomo, the measure did not become law.

On Monday, Peoples-Stokes said suburban New York lawmakers were to blame.

"There are a number of people who are elected, particularly in Long Island who are not progressive on this topic," she said. "And until we educate, inform and grow their perspective we won’t move forward."

It has been reported that as many as nine Democrats in the State Senate would not support the legalization bill.

Peoples-Stokes says she believes recreational pot will become law in New York because the marketplace is too tempting, but she did not hazard a guess as to when it may happen.