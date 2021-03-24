Peoples-Stokes: Passage of recreational marijuana looking very likely

In an interview with 2 On Your Side, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said the passage of recreational marijuana is looking very likely.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State appears to be taking a step closer to legalizing marijuana.

In an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said the passage of recreational marijuana is looking very likely. Peoples-Stokes told Ewing that something should be available in writing either Wednesday night or Thursday, and a vote likely next week.

This comes a few hours after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a virtual press conference that legalizing marijuana is a top priority in this year's budget.

"I just had a discussion this morning with someone," Cuomo said. "We've been trying to legalize cannabis for three years. I failed every year. We're close, but we've been close three times before.

The governor says he understands that there is opposition to legalizing marijuana, but argues that it's already here in New York State.

"We have passed the point of legalized cannabis," Cuomo said. "It's in New Jersey. It's in Massachusetts. To say we're going to stop it is not an option. It is here. The only question is, do we regulate it here, do we gather the revenue here, or do we have people driving to New Jersey, which is right there, or to Massachusetts if you're in a northern part of the state, but it is here."

Last week Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the legislature is "extremely close" to a deal on legalization, with a hang-up still about impaired driving.