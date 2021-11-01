Peoples-Stokes gets nod again as majority leader

This will be her third-straight legislative year in the position since late 2018 when she became the Assembly’s first female and Black speaker.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced leadership positions and committee chairs for 2021, and Buffalo’s Crystal Peoples-Stokes was again tabbed as majority leader.

This will be her third-straight legislative year in the position since late 2018 when she became the Assembly’s first female and Black speaker. She is a Democrat representing the 141st District and was first elected to Assembly in 2002.

Of local note in leadership roles, Pat Burke (D-142) will serve as secretary of the majority conference and Monica Wallace will be vice chair of majority steering.