Peoples-Stokes gets nod again as majority leader

Credit: AP
Assembly member Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Democrat who represents Buffalo, speaks at a rally for marijuana legalization at the New York State Capitol in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. New York could have one of the most lenient marijuana possession thresholds in the nation if an alternative legalization proposal is passed this session. (AP Photo/Ryan Tarinelli)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced leadership positions and committee chairs for 2021, and Buffalo’s Crystal Peoples-Stokes was again tabbed as majority leader.

This will be her third-straight legislative year in the position since late 2018 when she became the Assembly’s first female and Black speaker. She is a Democrat representing the 141st District and was first elected to Assembly in 2002.

Of local note in leadership roles, Pat Burke (D-142) will serve as secretary of the majority conference and Monica Wallace will be vice chair of majority steering.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

