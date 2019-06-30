BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people will gather at Canalside Sunday for the annual "Buffalove" aerial photo.

Participants wear t-shirts of varying colors and stand to form a word or symbol representative of the Queen City. In years past, they made a buffalo, a heart, and even spelled out the word 'love.'

The event costs $35 and includes a shirt, food, and live entertainment.

Channel 2 is a sponsor of this year's event.

