People Inc. ready to begin review process for $16 million Hamburg complex

HAMBURG, N.Y. — People Inc. is poised to begin the review process for a planned $16 million housing project in Hamburg that will include both senior and workforce housing options.

Jocelyn Bos, People Inc. vice president, confirmed that her agency will file paperwork with the Hamburg Planning Board – a key step in the project that has been in pipeline since last fall.

Designed by Long Associates Architects of Buffalo, plans call for two three-story buildings on a vacant parcel along Rogers Road. One with 35 apartments will target those 55 and older and the other with 49 apartments will offer independent living options for those 18 and older with developmental disabilities.