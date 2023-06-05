Pennsylvania woman killed in Allegany County accident

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Allegany County.
The accident happened June 2 just after 6pm on State Route 417 in the Village of Wellsville.
Troopers say a vehicle driven by Joeie A. Greenman, 17, of Alma was traveling west on State Route 417 when they crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.
The driver of that vehicle, Courtney M. Clark, 32 of Emporium, PA was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greenman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.