Pennsylvania woman killed in Allegany County accident

The accident happened June 2 just after 6pm on State Route 417 in the Town of Wellsville.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Allegany County.

The accident happened June 2 just after 6pm on State Route 417 in the Village of Wellsville.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by Joeie A. Greenman, 17, of Alma was traveling west on State Route 417 when they crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, Courtney M. Clark, 32 of Emporium, PA was pronounced dead at the scene.