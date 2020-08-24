Pennsylvania woman arrested on Leandra's Law DWI

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — A woman from Erie, PA was arrested early Monday morning for a Leandra's Law DWI arrest, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that just after 1 a.m. on Monday they stopped a car for making a traffic violation. Officials said the vehicle was heading west on Route 474 in the Town of French Creek.
The driver was identified as Latasha Myers, 38, of Erie, PA. Deputies said a further investigation determined she was driving under the influence of alcohol. There was a 10-year-old passenger in the car as well.
Myers was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail and charged with DWI, DWI Leandra's Law and traffic violations. The Sheriff's Office said the child was returned to family members in Pennsylvania.