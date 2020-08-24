Pennsylvania woman arrested on Leandra's Law DWI

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said there was a 10-year-old passenger in the car at the time of the traffic stop.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — A woman from Erie, PA was arrested early Monday morning for a Leandra's Law DWI arrest, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that just after 1 a.m. on Monday they stopped a car for making a traffic violation. Officials said the vehicle was heading west on Route 474 in the Town of French Creek.

The driver was identified as Latasha Myers, 38, of Erie, PA. Deputies said a further investigation determined she was driving under the influence of alcohol. There was a 10-year-old passenger in the car as well.