CLYMER, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania man died Thursday, one week after he was involved in a Chautauqua County crash that involved two cars.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says David S. Bensink, 69, of Wattsburg, Pennsylvania. He had been taken to UPMC Hamot following the crash, which happened around 4:25 p.m. on February 13.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene last week on Clymer Center Road, where they say Michael T. Wade, 52, of Clymer failed to keep right. He struck another vehicle, driven by Bensink, who was not wearing a seat belt.

Both men were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Wade was cited for failure to keep right. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says no additional charges will be filed.

