'Pennies to Heaven' fundraiser to take place this weekend

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — There's a lot going on at the Our Lady of Victory Basilica this weekend.

Father Baker Day, "Pennies to Heaven" and a family BBQ are happening Sunday at the Basilica in Lackawanna. People are invited to collect pennies, or any coin, to cover the sidewalk in front of the church as a part of the "Pennies to Heaven" event.

The traditional covering of the sidewalk will take place before, during and after the noon mass. After the service, there will be the "take out" chicken bbq provided by Master's BBQ from 1 to 6 pm.