Penn Dixie offering free private tours for 'health care heroes'

Free private tours are available for 'health care heroes' now through September 26.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Penn Dixie is teaming together with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to give "health care heroes" free private tours.

According to Penn Dixie, each tour features a guided 30-minute private family fossil hunt, which can include up to eight guests. The entire party will also receive all-day admission, as well as fossil collecting tools and fossil containers.

Workers who are eligible for the free private tours include medical doctors and doctor assistants, nurses, specialists, nursing home workers and health care aides, paramedics, hospital staff (including janitorial staff), physical therapists, medical researchers, morticians and funeral home workers, health department employees and medical office workers.

The free tours are available now through September 26. However, they must be booked at least two weeks in advance.

Anyone signing up for a free tour must provide professional credentials such as an ID badge and/or proof of employment along with a valid photo ID.

For more information, or to book your free tour, click here.