Penn Dixie Fossil Park reopening on April 30

Penn Dixie is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 30 for the 2022 season.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — The Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Erie County will reopen for its 27th season next week.

Penn Dixie is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 30 for the 2022 season. The fossil park and nature reserve offers free tours with the cost of admission, showing guests how to find Devonian Period fossils. Visitors can also learn about the fossil park's history - both contemporary and prehistoric.

According to Penn Dixie, some popular programming will be returning to the park this year, including Fossil Hunting for Beginners, and Stargazing in Hamburg. There will also be some new events such as Trivia Night, the Ultimate Director's Tour and a variety of ecology programs.

From April 30 to June 13, Penn Dixie will be open every weekend from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Starting June 13 to September 5, the fossil park will be open daily. From September 5 to October 16 the park will return to only being open on the weekends.

Penn Dixie notes that tours run from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Admission to the fossil park is $14 for adults or $13 for students, veterans and seniors over 62 years old. Admission for children ages 3-17 is $11. Children under 3 years old can get in for free. Tickets can be purchased on site or you can make a reservation online.

