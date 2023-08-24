Paper shredding event being held in Pendleton

A Niagara County legislator announced an upcoming paper shredding event for the community.

The event will be located at the Pendleton Town Hall on August 26 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. The event is open to all Niagara County residents, and there is no registration needed to attend.

“This is a follow up to the paint and paper collection event we did at Starpoint schools in July when a heavy rainstorm interrupted the paper shredding,” said Nemi. “Even in the downpour, we still got 600 cars through the line. But since we could not serve everyone and had a large number of no-shows most likely due to the weather, we decided to provide another opportunity for people to drop off their shredding.”

Those attending should be aware that this event is strictly for paper only, and those looking for paint or other hazardous household waste can look out for an upcoming event in Lockport on September 23.

