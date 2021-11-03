Pendleton Highway Superintendent pleads guilty to official misconduct

Jeffrey Stowell appeared in Niagara County Court Thursday morning and admitted to using town equipment and materials for his personal use.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Highway Superintendent for the Niagara County Town of Pendleton pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said Jeffrey Stowell admitted to directing town employees to do work at his home and on his personal property during business hours. He also admitted to using town equipment to deliver stone and other materials to his residence.

As a condition of his plea, Stowell is immediately terminated from his post and is barred from any future employment or elected office in the town.

“The Niagara County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to prosecuting all forms of public corruption,” Seaman said.