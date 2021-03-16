Pembroke woman arrested after 13 dogs, 11 dead animals recovered from home

Police say they found 13 underweight caged dogs covered in waste, surrounded by garbage, and in need of medical care. They also found 11 deceased animals and 2 cats.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A Genesee County woman is facing several charges this morning after more than a dozen dogs were found in inhumane conditions and 11 more dead animals were found inside a home.

Lori Ann Adolf, 47, was arrested on January 22, 2021, after police responded to an animal complaint on Akron Road in Pembroke.

Police say they found 13 underweight dogs covered in urine and feces in cages. Police added that the 13 dogs were also surrounded by garbage and in need of medical care.

Additionally, two living cats were recovered, as well as 10 dead rabbits and one dead dog. The living animals were taken to the Genesee County Animal Shelter for medical care.

Adolf was charged with 26 counts of torturing or injuring an animal, failure to provide proper sustenance. She was also charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.