Pembroke High holds annual Shooting for a Cure fundraiser

The Pembroke girls basketball team is celebrating a decade of raising money for cancer research and patient programs at Roswell Park.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Pembroke High School girls basketball team held its annual Shooting For A Cure event on Friday night.

The event raises money for cancer research and programs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The team hopes to raise $48,000 this year. That would bring their all-time fundraising total to $200,000. They raised more than $32,000 in 2020.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the team has raised $38,642.79. There still time to make a donation to the cause. You can click here to donate to Roswell Park.

"As soon as last year's event ended, we knew we were going to be doing an event this year," said Aaron Brown, the snack shack coordinator. "And even with the (coronavirus) pandemic going on, this event was never a doubt.

"We were going to do it, whether it be virtual or in person, we are going to have an event somehow."

Players were limited to two fans each, so the bleachers were not packed with people cheering the team on. They've also nixed the big halftime celebration to keep the number of people in attendance to a minimum.

Despite plans for a smaller event, the team is getting a ton of support from the Pembroke community and beyond.