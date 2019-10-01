For the past eight years, members of the Pembroke High School girls basketball team have organized a game that's much bigger than the sport.

"Shooting for a Cure" is about winning off the court and hoping that more people can win their fight against cancer.

No matter what the score, they will celebrate another successful fundraising effort that benefits Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

To date, they have raised more than $88,000, and they are on track to hit the $100,000 mark this year.

The girls practice together after school, and after that, they work together to collect donations and sell raffle tickets. They may go to a small school in a small community, but they are making a huge impact.

For some of the girls, the mission is highly personal — they have friends or loved ones who have been touched by cancer. Some of them won the fight while others were not so fortunate.

The girls say they organize the event for all of them.

When "Shooting for a Cure" first started, it was a small event to support the team's coach and his wife — both of whom are cancer survivors. In 2018, they raised more than $20,000.

The event takes place tonight at 7 p.m. at Pembroke High School.