Pegula-owned Healthy Scratch closing remaining two sites this spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Healthy Scratch is closing after six years in business when the restaurant's two remaining locations end operations May 27.

The food operation was founded by Jessie and Kelly Pegula, daughters of Sabres and Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula. The original brick-and-mortar site opened in 2016 in the building now known as LECOM Harborcenter, offering smoothies, cold-pressed juices, juice shots, salads, acai bowls and wraps.

A food truck followed in 2017. Then came café locations inside Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Buffalo General Medical Center in 2018 and 2019, and a limited-service site inside Revolution Indoor Cycling on Delaware Avenue opened later that year.