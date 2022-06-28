Pegula family releases statement stating Kim is "progressing well, ask for privacy"

The Pegula family released a statement Tuesday updating that Kim is progressing well, resting and rehabilitating from health issues.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Pegula family released a statement updating Kim Pegula's recovery following "unexpected health issues."

2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni received the following update from the Pegula family:

"Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

"We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."