Pegula family releases statement stating Kim is "progressing well, ask for privacy"

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Pegula family released a statement updating Kim Pegula's recovery following "unexpected health issues."
2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni received the following update from the Pegula family:
"Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes.
"We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."
Earlier this month it was announced that Kim was receiving medical care for "unexpected health issues," in a statement released to 2 On Your Side, on June 14, the family said Pegula has been making progress over the past few days; however, they did not go into further detail. It is unclear at this time how long Pegula has been receiving medical treatment.