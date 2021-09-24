Pedestrian taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight after being hit by car in Lockport

Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of South Transit Road near Dorchester Road early Friday morning.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is recovering at ECMC after being hit by a car early Friday morning in the Town of Lockport.

Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of South Transit Road near Dorchester Road around 5:16 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, identified as Ernest Wright Jr., 54, was reportedly walking in the southbound lane of South Transit Road when he was hit by a 2016 Ford. Deputies say the vehicle was driving south down the roadway when the incident happened.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that before Wright was hit, he was walking in the southbound lane, causing several vehicles to "take evasive action" to avoid hitting him.

Deputies say Wright suffered a leg injury in the incident, and was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.