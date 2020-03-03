BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on South Transit Road near Valu Home Center at around 8:30 Monday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

While the man attempted to cross the road, he was hit by a southbound vehicle and was thrown into the median.

He was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital to be treated for injuries. We don't know his condition at this time.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured. Niagara County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed at this time.

RELATED: Buffalo Fire Department investigating fatal fire on Guilford Street

RELATED: Pedestrian struck by truck in Lancaster listed in serious condition

RELATED: Child struck by vehicle in Buffalo