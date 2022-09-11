A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Town of Lockport

x
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night, prompting an investigation by New York State Police.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, New York State troopers were called to the scene in the  6200 block of South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport, after a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

State police said Robert P. Carroll, 41, of Lockport was struck in the roadway by a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading south. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Niagara County coroner.

The driver had no signs of impairment, according to state police.

The investigation is ongoing.

