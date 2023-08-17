Pedestrian struck and killed in Niagara Falls

The pedestrian, identified as a 91-year-old man, was struck as he crossed Niagara Falls Boulevard.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road, and Niagara Falls Police were soon called to the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as a 91-year-old man, was struck as he crossed Niagara Falls Boulevard. He was in the crosswalk, going south.

The man was taken by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he later died. His identity is being withheld while police notify family.

Niagara Falls Police said the 2023 Jeep Wrangler that struck the man was making a left turn onto Niagara Falls Boulevard. The 28-year-old woman from Niagara Falls driving the Jeep and her two children were not injured, police said.

The driver is cooperating with police in their investigation.