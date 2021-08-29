Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Lockport

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a pedestrian being hit by a car Saturday night.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A person on foot died when they were hit by a car in the Town of Lockport late Saturday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office of Communication received several 911 calls about the accident, which happened just after 11 p.m.

According to a Niagara County Sheriff's spokesperson, the car was traveling west on Slayton Settlement Road when the pedestrian entered its path.

Police report that the pedestrian died of their injuries on the scene. The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with the police.

The names of those involved are not being released, as police work to notify their families.