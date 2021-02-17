Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by car in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Niagara Falls man is currently in stable condition after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in the City of Niagara Falls.
According to a city spokesperson, the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lewiston Road. A vehicle was said to be traveling southbound on Lewiston Road when it struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway.
The pedestrian appeared to have suffered from injuries to his collarbone and head, and was taken to ECMC to be treated.
The crash is currently under investigation.