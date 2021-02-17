Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by car in Niagara Falls

According to a city spokesperson, the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lewiston Road.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Niagara Falls man is currently in stable condition after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in the City of Niagara Falls.

According to a city spokesperson, the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lewiston Road. A vehicle was said to be traveling southbound on Lewiston Road when it struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway.

The pedestrian appeared to have suffered from injuries to his collarbone and head, and was taken to ECMC to be treated.