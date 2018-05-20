TOWN OF ELMA, NY — The pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Transit Road Saturday night has died, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 p.m. a deputy was traveling southbound on Transit Road near the Town of Elma-Lancaster border when he saw a person lying in the roadway.

The victim, described as a black man in his 60s, had a large laceration on the back of his head and he was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries deceased.

Transit Road was closed from French Road to Clinton Road while law enforcement investigated.

The man has gray balding hair and a gray beard. He was wearing jeans and tee shirt.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL# 18-038819.

The driver of the vehicle suspected of hitting the man and multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to look into the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

