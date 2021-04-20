Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in Allegany County

Troopers say Billie Jo M. Darrin, 43, of Cuba, NY, was hit by a truck and killed Tuesday morning in Allegany County.

CUBA, N.Y. — One person is dead after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning in Allegany County.

According to New York State Police, troopers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Genesee Street in the Village of Cuba just before 6 a.m.

Troopers say a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was driving northbound on State Route 305 when it struck Billie Jo M. Darrin, 43, of Cuba, NY, at the intersection of East Main Street and Genesee Street.

Darrin was taken to Olean General Hospital by ambulance where she pronounced dead.