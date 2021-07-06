Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in Batavia

The Batavia Police Department says the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street at Swan Street.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Batavia.

Witnesses told police that a pedestrian was walking across East Main Street in the crosswalk, while a Jeep was making a left hand turn onto East Main Street from Ross Street. Police say the driver did not yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk, and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight with serious injuries. Once at the hospital, the pedestrian was admitted to the ICU under guarded conditions.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was issued several traffic tickets including failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to exercise due care, improper left turn, driver's view obstructed, and uninspected motor vehicle.