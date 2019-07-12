BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremonies were held at various locations across Western New York on Saturday.

In Lockport, Navy Club Ship No. 110 held a noon memorial ceremony at the Big Bridge, at the Erie Canal. State Senator Rob Ortt attended the event.

In Buffalo, the Erie County Naval & Military Park and Buffalo History Museum hosted a remembrance program that featured actor Albert McFayden, who portrayed President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a re-enactment.

The City of Buffalo will also light the Electric Tower red, white and blue on Saturday night to mark the anniversary.

The Lancaster Legends Marching Band left Western New York to pay tribute. The band is in Honolulu, where they will perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Day parade. The band raised close to $100,000 dollars to bring 78 students, 18 chaperones, and all of their instruments and equipment to the island for their performance.

"It's a huge honor," said Senior Joe Ardillo told 2 On Your Side at the send-off gathering Wednesday night. "It's just an unimaginable feeling. This is my fifth year in marching band, and I'm going to be rooming with three of my really close friends from eighth grade. So I'm again, beyond thrilled. That's all I can say about this trip, is that it's exciting, exciting, and more exciting."

