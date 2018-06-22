It is peak season for the Wildlife Department of the SPCA serving Erie County.

In just the last month, Barbara Haney, Director of the Wildlife Department, said they have seen around 400 animals come through their doors.

These animals are sick, injured or orphaned and the Wildlife Department makes it their mission to rehabilitate and hopefully return these animals to the wild.

Haney said the Erie County SPCA is only one of around six SPCAs or Humane Societies in the nation that has a wildlife department.

"What we have here in Western New York is truly unique," Haney explained. "We care about not just dogs and cats but we care about all of the animals that we share this world with. And going into the future for animal welfare...you know dogs, we don't see stray dogs anymore. Cats...we're getting a handle on our stray cat problem. But wildlife. That's where the impacts are right now."

The Wildlife Department only has a staff of four and they depend on volunteers and donations.

To become a wildlife volunteer, visit their website.

