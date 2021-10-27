Peak fall colors continue to spread across NY, past peak farther north and east

Buffalo's peak fall color will arrive within the next week will peak fall color across the Southern Tier diminishing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here it is, peak fall color is expected to emerge this week in Buffalo!

In the eighth update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, most of the state is experiencing either near peak or peak fall color and will for the next week or so. There was rapid change within the past week thanks to several chilly nights.

For the week of Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, near peak or peak fall color is seen everywhere across the state with the exception of the central Finger Lakes and the tip of Long Island. But the Catskills, Adirondacks and even portions of the Southern Tier are now starting to see their fall colors fade away. The first peak fall colors for the Finger Lakes and Hudson Valley should also arrive this week.

Specifically for Western New York, the entire region is expecting either near peak or peak fall color this week. Peak fall colors will also continue across the Southern Tier, but the region is also expected to reach past it's peak within the next week.

Generally, these peak fall colors are about a week late for the season, but right on time given the forecast for this year, taking into account how warm it's been this fall. Note that these observations are taken from specific points across each region in the state and do not reflect every species and town within that region.

Alright #Buffalo, reportedly peak #fallcolor is expected to emerge this week! But, note that these observations are taken from specific points across each region in NYS and do not reflect every tree species and/or town within that region. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx #fallfoliage pic.twitter.com/WSh84IW0Og — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) October 28, 2021

ILOVENY.COM's map is made through the culmination of visual reports from volunteer spotters and archived data from previous years. Fall foliage reports and observations are sent in on a weekly basis and updated once a week through the end of the season.

This year "I LOVE NY" is urging those who plan on traveling to view fall colors to follow COVID-related health and safety guidelines.

And don't forget, you can share your fall foliage photos with WGRZ by using the Near Me feature on the WGRZ app or by using the hashtag "BeOn2" on social media!