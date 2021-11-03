Peak fall colors arrive in Buffalo and New York City

While portions of Western New York are already past their peak, peak fall colors are expected to arrive in Buffalo and Niagara Falls this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As expected, peak fall colors have arrived in Buffalo this week.

In the ninth update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, more and more of the state is witnessing their fall colors fade away, but for Buffalo and Niagara Falls, they've just arrived.

For the week of November 3 to November 9, peak fall colors are expected to emerge or continue across Buffalo, Niagara Falls, the Finger Lakes, Central New York and New York City. Only the tip of Long Island is awaiting peak fall colors. Everywhere else across New York State and much of the Northeast is long past the peak by now.

Generally, these peak fall colors are about a week late for the season, but right on time given the forecast for this year, taking into account how warm it's been this fall. Note that these observations are taken from specific points across each region in the state and do not reflect every species and town within that region.

ILOVENY.COM's map is made through the culmination of visual reports from volunteer spotters and archived data from previous years. Fall foliage reports and observations are sent in on a weekly basis and updated once a week through the end of the season.

This year "I LOVE NY" is urging those who plan on traveling to view fall colors to follow COVID-related health and safety guidelines.