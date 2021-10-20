Peak fall color reported across several New York State regions

The rapid change in color over the past week was due to in part to a couple chilly mornings within the past few days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready, Western New York, near peak and peak fall color is here and across much of the state this week.

In the seventh update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, more of the state shows near peak or peak fall color with the first reports of past peak conditions in parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills.

For the week of October 20 through 26, near peak or peak fall color is seen everywhere across the state with the exception of the Finger Lakes region, portions of Central New York, and Long Island. Specifically for Western New York, the entire region has near peak color expected this week with peak colors currently across the Southern Tier.

Generally, these peak fall colors are about a week late for the season, but right on time given the forecast for this year, taking into account how warm it's been this fall. Buffalo is is on track to experience peak color around October 31.

This is barring any cold and/or windy October storm systems that could occur this month. Western New York survived the first of this kind last weekend, but another is on the way later this week.

ILOVENY.COM's map is made through the culmination of visual reports from volunteer spotters and archived data from previous years. Fall foliage reports and observations are sent in on a weekly basis and updated once a week through the end of the season.

This year "I LOVE NY" is urging those who plan on traveling to view fall colors to follow COVID-related health and safety guidelines.

