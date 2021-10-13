Peak fall color are expected across Southern Tier this week

Fall colors are now reported across the entire state with vibrant near peak and peak color across the Adirondacks, Catskills, Thousand Islands and Southern Tier.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the sixth update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, reports of rapid change in fall colors highlight the regional updates.

For the week of October 13 through 19, fall colors have now officially been reported in every part of the state with peak color continuing across the Adirondacks and Catskills. The newest reports of peak color include the Thousand Islands Seaway and Southern Tier.

Generally, these peak fall colors are about a week late for the season but right on time for this year, taking into account how warm it's been this fall. The Southern Tier's anticipated peak is around October 19-22 and Buffalo's is on track to experience peak color around October 31.

Here we go... the latest NYS #fallfoliage report has near-peak & peak color occurring across portions of the #SouthernTier this week! This is in addition to peak color across the Adirondacks, Catskills and 1000-Island Seaway. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx #fallcolors pic.twitter.com/bT5mHiJHyo — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) October 13, 2021

This is barring any cold and/or windy October storm systems that could occur this month. And wouldn't you know one is on the way for this weekend. Signs are pointing to our first fall storm system of the season developing and moving our way Friday, potentially bringing showers and storms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures though Sunday.

ILOVENY.COM's map is made through the culmination of visual reports from volunteer spotters and archived data from previous years. Fall foliage reports and observations are sent in on a weekly basis and updated once a week through the end of the season.

This year "I LOVE NY" is urging those who plan on traveling to view fall colors to follow COVID-related health and safety guidelines.

And don't forget, you can share your fall foliage photos with WGRZ by using the Near Me feature on the WGRZ app or by using the hashtag "BeOn2" on social media!