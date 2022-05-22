Peace, Love and Power organizers aim for day of healing

Saturday's event at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium sought some much-needed community healing with music, yoga, and therapy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers behind the annual Peace, Love, and Power event had just started planning for their yearly event when they heard about the May 14 shooting at Tops, where 10 people died and three more were wounded.

While they usually gather in the late summer or early fall, they knew immediately that they needed to do something sooner, so they met Saturday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium for a day of healing with music, yoga, and therapy.

Organizers for the event say this is only the beginning of a long process.

"We can listen to some music, we can sing a song, we can come together, we can share food. We can share in love and peace, and that is our power," Dayatra Hassan said.