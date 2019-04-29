BUFFALO, N.Y. — A commission, made of up of members appointed by top Buffalo elected officials, believes those same city officials should get a boost in pay.

And now the matter is in the hands of Buffalo Common Council.

The last time elected officials in Buffalo got raises was back in 1998.

Since then the Citizens Salary Review Commission says those salaries have fallen behind other cities of similar size such as Albany, Yonkers and Pittsburgh.

The commission also says that 23 of the mayor's own appointees make more than him.

The numbers break down like this:

The commission recommends the mayor make an annual salary of $158,500, an increase of about $53,000.

The comptroller ($119,500) would get a raise of about $31,000.

Council members would make $75,000, an increase of $23,000.

And Buffalo Board of Education members would have their pay doubled from $5,000 to $10,000.

Common Council now has until June 15 to approve, change or reject the pay increases.

2 On Your Side asked Council president Darius Pridgen for an on-camera interview, but he declined, and instead he gave us a statement saying: "The report of the Commission will now be reviewed by the Common Council and a decision will be forthcoming."

We did speak to other council members.

REPORTER: Do you feel that council members are underpaid?

"I've been doing this job as an elected official as a public servant -- that's the word -- public servant for over 20 years. There has been no increase in my base salary since 1998, so to ask other people to go 20 years without a raise is an issue," Council Member Rich Fontana said. "We're going to have to talk to the public, hear from the public, and see what they say on the issue."

REPORTER: What do you make of the comparison people are saying look they want more money to go into these services, city services, and not to boost pay?

"I think the thing is, going back to the fact that you need to attract high-quality candidates, I think their goal of trying to right-size things and attract quality candidates is a good idea," Council Member Chris Scanlon said.

If the pay raises are approved, they would take effect at the beginning of next year.

A couple months ago, the Erie County Legislature approved future raises for top officials.

And the governor, lieutenant governor and state lawmakers got pay raises beginning this year.

2 On Your Side received a statement from the mayor's office, which says:

The final recommendations of the Citizens Salary Review Commission have been filed with the Buffalo Common Council. Mayor Brown believes that the rationale that the members of the Commission applied to their review and recommendations are logical and sound. The Council will now have the opportunity to act on this report, and the Administration will work with them to incorporate any salary adjustments into the 2019-2020 Executive Budget Proposal.

The Mayor believes that after twenty-one years without any increases in pay, all of the elected officials in the City of Buffalo should receive an equitable increase in compensation. The new salaries would apply to any persons who hold these offices going forward, they are not a referendum on individuals, but on the value we place on public service. That being said, should a consensus on salary increases be reached with the Council within the adopted budget, the Mayor will accept those increases within the parameters of the recommendations of the Citizens Salary Review Commission.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo teens call for an end to gun violence

Questioning elected officials on Tesla losses

Buffalo, Niagara population declining