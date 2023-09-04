Win a chance to meet Dawson Knox with purchase of a 'Pawson Knox' at Wegmans

Buffalo Bills player Dawson Knox, his dog Ben, and Wegmans are teaming up with P.U.N.T to raise money for pediatric cancer programs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dawson Knox, and his dog Ben are giving back to the community, and giving people the chance to take home their very own 'Pawson Knox' stuffed animal for a good cause.

The football player and his furry friend are not doing it alone though, and have teamed up with P.U.N.T and Wegmans.

For an exclusive time only fans can buy their very own 'Pawson Knox' plush dog from Wegmans and the proceeds will benefit numerous critical programs that P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative offers to serve as a financial safety net for those families in the fight with childhood cancer.

Pawson will be released on Saturday, September 9 in Buffalo area Wegmans stores with more details to come.

As a fun way to encourage those those people who purchase a furry friend for a good cause, P.U.N.T will also be giving away the chance to meet Knox, and his dog Ben.

The Cancer Collaborative's website says "The next time you’re doing a good deed – donating food to a local pantry, visiting a nursing home or helping your neighbor shovel snow – bring Pawson along. Take a photo doing an act of kindness with Pawson by your side and submit it to us. In addition to knowing you and Pawson are making your community a better, brighter place, we also will select one do-gooder as our 'P.U.N.T. Pawson Playmaker MVP' who will get the opportunity to meet Dawson Knox and his dog Ben, plus some other special surprises!"

Dawson Knox’s Grandma Bunny can’t wait to see PAWSON KNOX in Buffalo area Wegmans beginning THIS Saturday! 😍 She knows... Posted by PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative on Monday, September 4, 2023