Niagara County Sheriff celebrates recent furry graduates

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office celebrated a recent Pawsitive for Heroes graduation on Friday.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Friday celebrated the graduation of some of their inmates and furry friends for the Pawsitive for Heroes program.

The program is partnership with WNY Heroes where they team up with incarcerated individuals to help train dogs that will be used as a service animal for WNY Veterans.

Pawsitive for Heroes is partnered with both county and state correctional facilities around New York State, and during the process the dogs reside in each facility with the inmates for 10 months while their training takes place. Once after their 10 month training the dogs are then permanently paired with their Veteran handlers.

On Friday, Sept. 8 the Niagara County Sheriff posted below the graduation celebration.

Congratulations to today's graduates of the Pawsitive for Heroes Program in partnership with WNYHeroes.org! This project... Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Friday, September 8, 2023